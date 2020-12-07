Reminder - Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/20, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 1/15/21. As a percentage of OXY's recent stock price of $17.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OXY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OXY's low point in its 52 week range is $8.52 per share, with $47.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.67.

In Monday trading, Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are currently down about 4% on the day.

