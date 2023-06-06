Reminder - Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/8/23, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 7/14/23. As a percentage of OXY's recent stock price of $58.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OXY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OXY's low point in its 52 week range is $54.3046 per share, with $77.1299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.74.

In Tuesday trading, Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.