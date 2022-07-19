Reminder - nVent Electric (NVT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/21/22, nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.175, payable on 8/5/22. As a percentage of NVT's recent stock price of $30.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of nVent Electric PLC to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when NVT shares open for trading on 7/21/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVT's low point in its 52 week range is $28.98 per share, with $39.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.98.

In Tuesday trading, nVent Electric PLC shares are currently up about 2.2% on the day.

