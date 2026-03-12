Reminder - NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/13/26, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (Symbol: NXRT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.53, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of NXRT's recent stock price of $26.19, this dividend works out to approximately 2.02%, so look for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc to trade 2.02% lower — all else being equal — when NXRT shares open for trading on 3/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NXRT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXRT's low point in its 52 week range is $26 per share, with $40.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.54.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NXRT makes up 3.88% of the SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (Symbol: SRHR) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding NXRT).

In Thursday trading, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

