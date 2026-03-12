Reminder - NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NXRT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NXRT's low point in its 52 week range is $26 per share, with $40.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.54.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NXRT makes up 3.88% of the SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (Symbol: SRHR) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding NXRT).
In Thursday trading, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By John Paulson
SMCI Price Target
PAY Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.