Reminder - New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/21, New Mountain Finance Corporation (Symbol: NMFC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 6/30/21. As a percentage of NMFC's recent stock price of $13.47, this dividend works out to approximately 2.23%, so look for shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation to trade 2.23% lower — all else being equal — when NMFC shares open for trading on 6/15/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NMFC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.91% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NMFC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.74 per share, with $13.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.50.

In Friday trading, New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

