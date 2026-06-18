Reminder - Nathan's Famous (NATH) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/22/26, Nathan's Famous, Inc. (Symbol: NATH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of NATH's recent stock price of $101.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NATH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NATH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NATH's low point in its 52 week range is $88.665 per share, with $117.4865 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.74.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NATH makes up 4.57% of the AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (Symbol: EATZ) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding NATH).

In Thursday trading, Nathan's Famous, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

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Further NATH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.