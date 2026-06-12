Reminder - NASDAQ Premium Income & Growth Fund (QQQX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/15/26, NASDAQ Premium Income & Growth Fund (Symbol: QQQX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.738, payable on 7/1/26. As a percentage of QQQX's recent stock price of $30.72, this dividend works out to approximately 2.40%, so look for shares of NASDAQ Premium Income & Growth Fund to trade 2.40% lower — all else being equal — when QQQX shares open for trading on 6/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from QQQX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of QQQX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QQQX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.15 per share, with $31.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.54.

In Friday trading, NASDAQ Premium Income & Growth Fund shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further QQQX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.