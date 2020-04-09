Reminder - MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/13/20, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 4/28/20. As a percentage of MSM's recent stock price of $62.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when MSM shares open for trading on 4/13/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MSM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.82% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSM's low point in its 52 week range is $44.93 per share, with $84.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.60.

In Thursday trading, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.