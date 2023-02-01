Reminder - MPLX Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/3/23, MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.775, payable on 2/14/23. As a percentage of MPLX's recent stock price of $34.99, this dividend works out to approximately 2.21%, so look for shares of MPLX LP to trade 2.21% lower — all else being equal — when MPLX shares open for trading on 2/3/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MPLX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MPLX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.465 per share, with $35.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.99.
In Wednesday trading, MPLX LP shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.
