Reminder - MDU Resources Group Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/8/22, MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2175, payable on 7/1/22. As a percentage of MDU's recent stock price of $27.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of MDU Resources Group Inc to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when MDU shares open for trading on 6/8/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MDU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDU's low point in its 52 week range is $24.92 per share, with $34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.64.

In Monday trading, MDU Resources Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

