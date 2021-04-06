Reminder - Mastercard (MA) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/8/21, Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.44, payable on 5/7/21. As a percentage of MA's recent stock price of $362.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MA's low point in its 52 week range is $244.10 per share, with $389.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $364.70.

In Tuesday trading, Mastercard Inc shares are currently down about 1.5% on the day.

