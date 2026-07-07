Reminder - Mastercard (MA) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/9/26, Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.87, payable on 8/7/26. As a percentage of MA's recent stock price of $540.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MA's low point in its 52 week range is $464.52 per share, with $601.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $538.34.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MA makes up 13.58% of the Akre Focus ETF (Symbol: AKRE) which is trading higher by about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding MA).

In Tuesday trading, Mastercard Inc shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further MA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.