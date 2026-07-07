Reminder - Mastercard (MA) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MA's low point in its 52 week range is $464.52 per share, with $601.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $538.34.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MA makes up 13.58% of the Akre Focus ETF (Symbol: AKRE) which is trading higher by about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding MA).
In Tuesday trading, Mastercard Inc shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.
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Further MA Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.