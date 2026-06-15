Reminder - Marten Transport (MRTN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/16/26, Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.06, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of MRTN's recent stock price of $17.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MRTN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRTN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.35 per share, with $18.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.81.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MRTN makes up 1.62% of the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (Symbol: XTN) which is trading higher by about 1.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding MRTN).

In Monday trading, Marten Transport Ltd shares are currently off about 1.1% on the day.

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Further MRTN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.