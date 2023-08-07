Reminder - Marine Products Corp (MPX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/23, Marine Products Corp (Symbol: MPX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 9/11/23. As a percentage of MPX's recent stock price of $16.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Marine Products Corp to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when MPX shares open for trading on 8/9/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MPX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPX's low point in its 52 week range is $7.75 per share, with $17.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.16.

In Monday trading, Marine Products Corp shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

