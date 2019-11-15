Reminder - Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/19/19, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.53, payable on 12/10/19. As a percentage of MPC's recent stock price of $64.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when MPC shares open for trading on 11/19/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MPC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPC's low point in its 52 week range is $43.96 per share, with $69.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.77.

In Friday trading, Marathon Petroleum Corp. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.