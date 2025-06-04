Reminder - Main Street Capital (MAIN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/6/25, Main Street Capital Corporation (Symbol: MAIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.25, payable on 6/13/25. As a percentage of MAIN's recent stock price of $56.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MAIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAIN's low point in its 52 week range is $45 per share, with $63.315 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.76.

Main Street Capital Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Main Street Capital Corporation shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

