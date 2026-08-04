Reminder - Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MGYR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGYR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MGYR's low point in its 52 week range is $16.07 per share, with $20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.32.
In Tuesday trading, Magyar Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.
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Further MGYR Research:
- MGYR Average Annual Return
- MGYR Historical Stock Prices
- Dividend Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.