Reminder - Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/22, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.10, payable on 9/1/22. As a percentage of MGY's recent stock price of $22.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MGY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGY's low point in its 52 week range is $12.79 per share, with $30.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.83.

In Tuesday trading, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares are currently up about 2.3% on the day.

