Reminder - Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/22, Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 3/14/22. As a percentage of LPX's recent stock price of $61.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LPX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LPX's low point in its 52 week range is $45 per share, with $79.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.61.
Free Report: Top 7%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are currently down about 2.5% on the day.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.