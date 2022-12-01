Reminder - Liberty Energy (LBRT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/22, Liberty Energy Inc (Symbol: LBRT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 12/20/22. As a percentage of LBRT's recent stock price of $16.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LBRT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBRT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.50 per share, with $20.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.63.

In Thursday trading, Liberty Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

