Reminder: Liberty Broadband's Series A Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 3/31/26, Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of LBRDP's recent share price of $23.91, this dividend works out to approximately 1.83%, so look for shares of LBRDP to trade 1.83% lower — all else being equal — when LBRDP shares open for trading on 3/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.35%, which compares to an average yield of 5.23% in the "Communications Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRDP shares, versus LBRDK:

Below is a dividend history chart for LBRDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Liberty Broadband Corp (Symbol: LBRDK) makes up 2.58% of the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ) which is trading lower by about 1.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding LBRDK).

In Monday trading, Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LBRDK) are up about 2.2%.

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