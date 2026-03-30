Reminder: Liberty Broadband's Series A Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for LBRDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Liberty Broadband Corp (Symbol: LBRDK) makes up 2.58% of the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ) which is trading lower by about 1.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding LBRDK).
In Monday trading, Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LBRDK) are up about 2.2%.
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