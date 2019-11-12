Reminder - Liberty All-star Equity Fund (USA) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/19, Liberty All-star Equity Fund (Symbol: USA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 1/2/20. As a percentage of USA's recent stock price of $6.67, this dividend works out to approximately 2.55%, so look for shares of Liberty All-star Equity Fund to trade 2.55% lower — all else being equal — when USA shares open for trading on 11/14/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from USA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of USA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USA's low point in its 52 week range is $4.90 per share, with $6.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.66.

In Tuesday trading, Liberty All-star Equity Fund shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

