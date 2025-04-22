Reminder - Levi Strauss (LEVI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/24/25, Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.13, payable on 5/9/25. As a percentage of LEVI's recent stock price of $15.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when LEVI shares open for trading on 4/24/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LEVI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEVI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.17 per share, with $24.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.19.

In Tuesday trading, Levi Strauss & Co. shares are currently up about 2.5% on the day.

