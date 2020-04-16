Reminder - Lennar (LEN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/20/20, Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.125, payable on 5/5/20. As a percentage of LEN's recent stock price of $39.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.25% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEN's low point in its 52 week range is $25.42 per share, with $71.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.00.

In Thursday trading, Lennar Corp shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

