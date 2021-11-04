Reminder - Landstar System (LSTR) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/21, Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 12/3/21. As a percentage of LSTR's recent stock price of $182.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LSTR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSTR's low point in its 52 week range is $123.16 per share, with $183.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $182.39.

In Thursday trading, Landstar System, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

