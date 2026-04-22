Reminder - Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/24/26, Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.52, payable on 5/5/26. As a percentage of LKFN's recent stock price of $60.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Lakeland Financial Corp to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when LKFN shares open for trading on 4/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LKFN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LKFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LKFN's low point in its 52 week range is $50 per share, with $69.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.12.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, LKFN makes up 1.03% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (Symbol: GRPZ) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding LKFN).

In Wednesday trading, Lakeland Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.