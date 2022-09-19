Reminder - Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/21/22, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 10/9/22. As a percentage of KLIC's recent stock price of $40.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KLIC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KLIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KLIC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.355 per share, with $73.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.95.

In Monday trading, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

