Reminder - Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/25/25, Kinetik Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNTK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.78, payable on 5/2/25. As a percentage of KNTK's recent stock price of $41.84, this dividend works out to approximately 1.86%, so look for shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc to trade 1.86% lower — all else being equal — when KNTK shares open for trading on 4/25/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KNTK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNTK's low point in its 52 week range is $41.12 per share, with $43.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.71.

In Wednesday trading, Kinetik Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 2.5% on the day.

