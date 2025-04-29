Reminder - Kinder Morgan (KMI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/25, Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2925, payable on 5/15/25. As a percentage of KMI's recent stock price of $27.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when KMI shares open for trading on 4/30/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KMI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.13 per share, with $31.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.98.

In Tuesday trading, Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

