Reminder: KeyCorp's Preferred Stock, Series H Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for KEY.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3875 on KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) makes up 3.55% of the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (IAT) which is trading higher by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding KEY).
In Friday trading, KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: KEY.PRL) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KEY) are up about 0.1%.
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