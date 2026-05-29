Reminder: KeyCorp's Preferred Stock, Series H Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 6/1/26, KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: KEY.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3875, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of KEY.PRL's recent share price of $25.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.53%, so look for shares of KEY.PRL to trade 1.53% lower — all else being equal — when KEY.PRL shares open for trading on 6/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.11%, which compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of KEY.PRL shares, versus KEY:

Below is a dividend history chart for KEY.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3875 on KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) makes up 3.55% of the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (IAT) which is trading higher by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding KEY).

In Friday trading, KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: KEY.PRL) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KEY) are up about 0.1%.

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Further KEY.PRL Research:

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