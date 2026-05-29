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KEY.PRL

Reminder: KeyCorp's Preferred Stock, Series H Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

May 29, 2026 — 02:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 6/1/26, KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: KEY.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3875, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of KEY.PRL's recent share price of $25.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.53%, so look for shares of KEY.PRL to trade 1.53% lower — all else being equal — when KEY.PRL shares open for trading on 6/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.11%, which compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEY.PRL shares, versus KEY:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for KEY.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3875 on KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H:

KEY.PRL+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) makes up 3.55% of the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (IAT) which is trading higher by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding KEY).

In Friday trading, KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: KEY.PRL) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KEY) are up about 0.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further KEY.PRL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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