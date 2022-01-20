Reminder - Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/21/22, Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.77, payable on 2/15/22. As a percentage of KALU's recent stock price of $100.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when KALU shares open for trading on 1/21/22.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KALU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KALU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KALU's low point in its 52 week range is $84.78 per share, with $141.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.03.
In Thursday trading, Kaiser Aluminum Corp. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.
