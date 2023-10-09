Reminder - Kadant (KAI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/11/23, Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.29, payable on 11/9/23. As a percentage of KAI's recent stock price of $225.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KAI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KAI's low point in its 52 week range is $154.19 per share, with $229.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $225.46.

In Monday trading, Kadant Inc shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

