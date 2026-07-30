Reminder: JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series MM Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2625 on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) makes up 13.09% of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding JPM).
In Thursday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM (Symbol: JPM.PRM) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are trading flat.
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Further JPM.PRM Research:
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