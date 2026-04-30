Reminder: JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series EE Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) makes up 12.58% of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding JPM).
In Thursday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE (Symbol: JPM.PRC) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are trading flat.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Preferred Stock Alerts
RXDX YTD Return
PE History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.