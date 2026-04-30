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JPM.PRC

Reminder: JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series EE Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

April 30, 2026 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 5/4/26, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE (Symbol: JPM.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of JPM.PRC's recent share price of $25.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of JPM.PRC to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when JPM.PRC shares open for trading on 5/4/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.93%, which compares to an average yield of 6.63% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRC shares, versus JPM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE:

JPM.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) makes up 12.58% of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding JPM).

In Thursday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE (Symbol: JPM.PRC) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Alerts
 RXDX YTD Return
 PE History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Alerts-> RXDX YTD Return-> PE History-> More articles by this source->

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JPM.PRC
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