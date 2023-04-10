Reminder - Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/12/23, Johnson Outdoors Inc (Symbol: JOUT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.31, payable on 4/27/23. As a percentage of JOUT's recent stock price of $60.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when JOUT shares open for trading on 4/12/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JOUT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JOUT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JOUT's low point in its 52 week range is $46.304 per share, with $83.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.12.

In Monday trading, Johnson Outdoors Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

