Reminder - John Bean Technologies (JBT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/21, John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 12/27/21. As a percentage of JBT's recent stock price of $161.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JBT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.25% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBT's low point in its 52 week range is $110.53 per share, with $177.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $161.57.

In Wednesday trading, John Bean Technologies Corp shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.