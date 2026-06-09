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Reminder - Jackson Financial (JXN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

June 09, 2026 — 11:19 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/11/26, Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 6/25/26. As a percentage of JXN's recent stock price of $108.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Jackson Financial Inc to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when JXN shares open for trading on 6/11/26.

JXN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JXN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Jackson Financial Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, JXN's low point in its 52 week range is $80.25 per share, with $123.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.26.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, JXN makes up 3.50% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (Symbol: MVPA) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding JXN).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to JXN, which trades under the symbol JXN.PRA — more info ».

In Tuesday trading, Jackson Financial Inc shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further JXN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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