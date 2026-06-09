Reminder - Jackson Financial (JXN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/11/26, Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 6/25/26. As a percentage of JXN's recent stock price of $108.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Jackson Financial Inc to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when JXN shares open for trading on 6/11/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JXN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JXN's low point in its 52 week range is $80.25 per share, with $123.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.26.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, JXN makes up 3.50% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (Symbol: MVPA) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding JXN).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to JXN, which trades under the symbol JXN.PRA — more info ».

In Tuesday trading, Jackson Financial Inc shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further JXN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.