Reminder - ITT Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/4/20, ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.169, payable on 12/30/20. As a percentage of ITT's recent stock price of $73.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ITT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.41 per share, with $76.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.55.

In Wednesday trading, ITT Inc shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

