Reminder - Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust (VKQ) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/14/26, Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust (Symbol: VKQ) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0628, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of VKQ's recent stock price of $9.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when VKQ shares open for trading on 4/14/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VKQ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VKQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VKQ's low point in its 52 week range is $8.935 per share, with $9.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.76.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, VKQ makes up 1.93% of the First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (Symbol: MFLX) which is trading higher by about 0.3% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding VKQ).

Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.