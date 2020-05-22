Reminder - International Paper (IP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/26/20, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5125, payable on 6/15/20. As a percentage of IP's recent stock price of $32.95, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of International Paper Co to trade 1.56% lower — all else being equal — when IP shares open for trading on 5/26/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IP's low point in its 52 week range is $26.38 per share, with $47.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.92.

In Friday trading, International Paper Co shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

