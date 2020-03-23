Reminder - International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/25/20, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 4/6/20. As a percentage of IFF's recent stock price of $101.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when IFF shares open for trading on 3/25/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IFF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IFF's low point in its 52 week range is $94.9825 per share, with $152.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.00.

In Monday trading, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are currently down about 1.3% on the day.

