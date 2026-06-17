Reminder - International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IFF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IFF's low point in its 52 week range is $59.14 per share, with $84.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.86.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IFF makes up 4.24% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (Symbol: RSPM) which is trading higher by about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding IFF).
In Wednesday trading, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.
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Further IFF Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.