Reminder - International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/18/26, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 7/10/26. As a percentage of IFF's recent stock price of $78.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when IFF shares open for trading on 6/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IFF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IFF's low point in its 52 week range is $59.14 per share, with $84.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.86.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IFF makes up 4.24% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (Symbol: RSPM) which is trading higher by about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding IFF).

In Wednesday trading, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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Further IFF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.