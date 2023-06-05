Reminder - Insperity (NSP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/7/23, Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.57, payable on 6/22/23. As a percentage of NSP's recent stock price of $117.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NSP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSP's low point in its 52 week range is $87.74 per share, with $131.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.49.

In Monday trading, Insperity Inc shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.