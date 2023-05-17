Reminder - Innospec (IOSP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/23, Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.69, payable on 5/31/23. As a percentage of IOSP's recent stock price of $96.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Innospec Inc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when IOSP shares open for trading on 5/19/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IOSP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IOSP's low point in its 52 week range is $83.13 per share, with $116 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.45.

In Wednesday trading, Innospec Inc shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

