Reminder - Innospec (IOSP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/23, Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.69, payable on 5/31/23. As a percentage of IOSP's recent stock price of $96.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Innospec Inc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when IOSP shares open for trading on 5/19/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IOSP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IOSP's low point in its 52 week range is $83.13 per share, with $116 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.45.
In Wednesday trading, Innospec Inc shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.
Also see: Prem Watsa Stock Picks
Television and Radio mergers and acquisitions
CHIS market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.