Reminder - Ingersoll Rand (IR) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/23, Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 6/22/23. As a percentage of IR's recent stock price of $60.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IR's low point in its 52 week range is $39.285 per share, with $61.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.54.

In Friday trading, Ingersoll Rand Inc shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

