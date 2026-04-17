Reminder - Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/21/26, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 5/14/26. As a percentage of ILPT's recent stock price of $6.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when ILPT shares open for trading on 4/21/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ILPT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.18% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ILPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ILPT's low point in its 52 week range is $2.47 per share, with $6.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.29.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ILPT makes up 1.61% of the IREIT - Marketvector Quality REIT Index ETF (Symbol: IRET) which is trading higher by about 0.4% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding ILPT).

In Friday trading, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.