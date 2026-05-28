Reminder - Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/29/26, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.38, payable on 6/12/26. As a percentage of HII's recent stock price of $320.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HII is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HII's low point in its 52 week range is $215.045 per share, with $460 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $318.77.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HII makes up 3.38% of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (Symbol: SCAP) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding HII).

In Thursday trading, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

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Further HII Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.