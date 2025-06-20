Reminder - Hub Group (HUBG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/23/25, Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.125, payable on 6/30/25. As a percentage of HUBG's recent stock price of $32.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HUBG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUBG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUBG's low point in its 52 week range is $30.75 per share, with $53.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.10.

In Friday trading, Hub Group, Inc. shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.