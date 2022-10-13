Reminder - Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/17/22, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (Symbol: HRZN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.10, payable on 11/15/22. As a percentage of HRZN's recent stock price of $10.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when HRZN shares open for trading on 10/17/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HRZN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRZN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.67 per share, with $19.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are currently down about 2% on the day.

