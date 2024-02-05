Reminder - Hess Midstream (HESM) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/7/24, Hess Midstream LP (Symbol: HESM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6343, payable on 2/14/24. As a percentage of HESM's recent stock price of $34.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.85%, so look for shares of Hess Midstream LP to trade 1.85% lower — all else being equal — when HESM shares open for trading on 2/7/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HESM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HESM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HESM's low point in its 52 week range is $25.6336 per share, with $34.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.23.

In Monday trading, Hess Midstream LP shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

